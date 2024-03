Sorokin stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin didn't get any help from his teammates in the second half of a back-to-back. The 28-year-old saw his five-game winning streak snapped, but he still hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last seven outings. Sorokin is down to 22-14-11 with a 2.99 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 47 outings. The Islanders wrap up their road trip in Buffalo on Thursday.