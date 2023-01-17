Sorokin allowed four goals on 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

This one will sting -- the Islanders went up 3-0 early in the second period before the Capitals rallied all the way back. Sorokin has had few poor outings this season, as this was just the seventh time in 34 appearances that he's given up at least four goals. The 27-year-old slipped to 15-14-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage. The Islanders have a challenging back-to-back up next when they host the Bruins on Wednesday before visiting the Sabres on Thursday. Expect Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov to split those starts.