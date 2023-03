Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Islanders' 2-1 shootout loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Sorokin was terrific Tuesday, only giving up a goal to Ryan Reaves. It was not enough to pick up the win, however, as the Islanders would drop the contest in a shootout. Sorokin ends the month of February with a terrific 5-2-1 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Saturday versus Detroit will be the next chance for the Russian netminder to get back in the win column.