Sorokin allowed two goals on 35 shots, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Thursday.

The third star of the game, Sorokin kept the Islanders in the game, but could not outduel Filip Gustavsson in the low-scoring contest. Heading into Thursday's contest, Sorokin has been excellent in the month of January, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .919 save percentage. Saturday versus Montreal could be the next time Sorokin is between the pipes.