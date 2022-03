Sorokin will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is coming off of a shutout in his last start Sunday, as he made all 34 saves against the Ducks. The 26-year-old went 5-3-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 10 games in February, but he'll start March with a very difficult road matchup.