Sorokin will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin was yanked from his last start after allowing four goals on nine shots. The 25-year-old posted eight straight wins with a .944 save percentage before that dud, so he'll look to bounce back Saturday. The Flyers are an intriguing opponent, as they've lost five of their last seven games while averaging 2.1 goals.