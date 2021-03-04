Sorokin will tend the home twine in Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin pitched a 20-save shutout in each of his past two starts. This is a highly favorable matchup for the rookie to stay hot. The Sabres have won just two of their last 11 contests while averaging just 1.7 goals per contest.
