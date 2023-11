Sorokin made 43 saves Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina.

The Isles gave Sorokin a 3-0 lead early, but the Canes scored four straight, including the winner in OT, for a remarkable rally and the win. The team spent too much time in its own zone, especially in the third period when the Canes were pressing. Sorokin remains one of the best in the NHL, so chalk this up to a team collapse, not a goalie one.