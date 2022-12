Sorokin will patrol the blue paint at home against Nashville on Friday.

Sorokin allowed just two goals on 30 shots in his last outing but he still saw his three-start winning streak come to a close. Over his last four outings, the 27-year-old has stopped 133 of 139 shots, good for a .957 save percentage. After a breakout 2021-22 campaign, Sorokin is having another Vezina-quality season; he's sporting a terrific 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage through 17 appearances.