Sorokin will face the Blue Jackets on the road Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has coughed up six goals on 80 shots during his active three-game winning streak. The 27-year-old has improved to 26-19-6 with a strong .924 save percentage and 2.36 GAA through 53 outings. Sorokin is 3-0-0 against the Blue Jackets this season while allowing just six goals on 76 shots.