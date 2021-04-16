Sorokin will guard the crease for Friday's road tilt in Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dating all the way back the Feb. 16, Sorokin is 11-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA and .928 save percentage in 12 appearances. He's currently riding a three-game winning streak and will face Boston for the first time in his career Friday. The Calder Trophy candidate has a good chance to make it four straight wins against a Bruins team that's averaging just 2.50 goals per game since the start of March.