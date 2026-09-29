Sorokin will patrol the road crease in Wednesday's opening night matchup against the Maple Leafs, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice during Tuesday's morning skate, placing him in line to start the Islanders' season opener. The 31-year-old backstop had a lot of highs to look back on from the 2025-26 campaign, where he posted a 29-24-2 record, a 2.68 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts across 55 regular-season outings. As he led the league in clean sheets a season ago, Sorokin has the ability to flip a fantasy matchup on its head, making him an elite option in all league formats to begin the upcoming season.