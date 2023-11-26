Sorokin will guard the home goal versus the Flyers on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has won his last two games, allowing six goals on 75 shots in that span. Prior to those wins, he had gone 0-2-3 with a middling .900 save percentage during a five-game losing streak. The Flyers have scored 19 goals over their last six contests, but Sorokin's recent return to his usual form is encouraging that he can get his season going in the right direction soon.