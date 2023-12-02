Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will defend the visiting crease versus Florida on Saturday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has been inconsistent this season, giving up four or more goals on eight occasions in 14 starts. He is 5-4-5 with a 3.09 GAA and .913 save percentage. The Panthers could give him some trouble as they are second overall in shots on goal, averaging 33.7 shots per game.