Sorokin will start Saturday on the road against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin stopped 39 of 42 shots in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Thursday in his last outing. He has performed well despite a 1-2-0 start to the season. Tampa Bay is off to a sluggish start this year with 13 goals through five games en route to a 2-3-0 record.