Sorokin will draw the start for Sunday's home contest against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

After giving up a combined 11 goals in his first three NHL appearances, Sorokin has established himself as a star in the making. The rookie netminder is 10-1-0 with a 1.77 GAA and .929 save percentage dating back to Feb. 16. His only start against the Rangers this season was his rough NHL debut where he allowed five goals on 32 shots.