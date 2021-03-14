Sorokin will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has won his last five starts, registering a .934 save percentage and a 1.40 GAA in the process. He'll get the nod on the second half of back-to-back games after Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 of 28 shots Saturday. Sorokin is set up well to stay hot, as the Devils have averaged just 2.50 goals per game this season.