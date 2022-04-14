Sorokin will defend the road cage versus the Penguins on Thursday.

Sorokin will make his third start in the Islanders' last four contests after going 2-0-0 with a 2.40 GAA in his prior two outings. Despite having to share the crease with Semyon Varlamov, the 26-year-old Sorokin has still set new personal bests in games (45), wins (24) and shutouts (six). Looking beyond this season, Sorokin could be in the mix to secure the No. 1 job full-time next year.