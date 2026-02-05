Sorokin will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin has allowed eight goals on 77 shots in his last two starts, going 1-1-0. Sorokin is 19-13-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a ,915 save percentage this season. He has a league-leading six shutouts across 34 games in 2025-26. The Devils are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.54 goals per game.