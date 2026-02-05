Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will get the starting nod in New Jersey on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Sorokin has allowed eight goals on 77 shots in his last two starts, going 1-1-0. Sorokin is 19-13-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a ,915 save percentage this season. He has a league-leading six shutouts across 34 games in 2025-26. The Devils are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.54 goals per game.
