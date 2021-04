Sorokin will protect the home net in Thursday's game versus the Flyers.

Semyon Varlamov pitched a 29-save shutout in Tuesday's win over the Capitals, but the Islanders will go back to Sorokin in the blue paint. Sorokin certainly deserves it, as he's put up a .925 save percentage and a 4-1-0 record. The Flyers have been in a bit of a slump of late, losing seven of their last 10 games while averaging just 2.2 goals. Their defense has been suspect, too, raising Sorokin's fantasy floor Thursday.