Sorokin will patrol the crease on the road versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin enters Tuesday's tilt riding a five-game winning streak during which he is sporting a 1.94 GAA with one shutout. Something will have to give in Tuesday's matchup, as Detroit netminder John Gibson is working on a five-game run of wins of his own. Sorokin's 12 victories this year are two off the NHL-leading pace being set by Scott Wedgewood, Jake Oettinger, Karel Vejmelka and Sergei Bobrovsky.

