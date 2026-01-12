Sorokin will defend the road net against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has won his last two outings while stopping 77 of the 80 shots he has faced. He has a 14-10-2 record, a 2.46 GAA, a .915 save percentage and four shutouts through 26 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks 21st in the league with 2.93 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.