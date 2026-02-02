default-cbs-image
Sorokin will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after David Rittich plays in Monday's road matchup against Washington. The 30-year-old Sorokin made 38 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Nashville. He has gone 18-13-2 this season with six shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 33 appearances. Pittsburgh is tied for fifth in the league with 3.40 goals per this campaign.

