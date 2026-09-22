Sorokin will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Rangers, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will make his 2026-27 preseason debut against the Isles' in-state rival Tuesday after Vitek Vanecek played in the opener. The 31-year-old Sorokin was excellent in 2025-26, where he compiled a 29-24-2 record, a 2.68 GAA, a .906 save percentage and seven shutouts across 55 regular-season games. With the Islanders getting Kyle Palmieri back from injury and the team expecting to welcome a plethora of high-ceiling young talent to the roster, Sorokin could see his win total rise in the 2026-27 campaign.