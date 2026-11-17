Sorokin will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Over his most recent stretch of three consecutive starts, Sorokin went unbeaten in regulation. The 31-year-old backstop has continued to perform at a high level this season, as he's posted a 7-4-2 record, a 2.53 GAA, a shutout and a .915 save percentage across 13 appearances. While Semyon Varlamov commonly takes one start a week away from Sorokin, the latter remains a No. 1 goalie option in all fantasy formats moving forward. He'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, who rank 30th in the NHL with 2.39 goals per game this season.