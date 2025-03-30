Sorokin made 19 saves in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Bolts put up a 4-0 lead on Sorokin, but he wasn't all to blame. Even Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said postgame that his team probably didn't deserve that lead. Sorokin hasn't won since March 20 (0-2-1) and has allowed 11 goals in that span. Still, he's the reason the Isles are just one point behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Sorokin will likely be in the blue paint almost every night as the team claws away at a playoff spot, but Marcus Hogberg will start Sunday's road game versus Carolina.