Sorokin made 40 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

It was a mighty goalie battle as Sorokin fought hard all night against the steady Connor Hellebuyck. Sorokin allowed a goal to Gabriel Vilardi halfway through the first period on a tip-in goal, but Anders Lee tied it up a short time later for the Islanders. The Jets fired no less than 13 shots in each period, and Sorokin kept it a one-goal game until Kyle Connor put the contest away with an empty net goal 18:38 into the third. The Islanders are slumping right now as they have lost five out of their last six games.