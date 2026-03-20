Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tough loss in Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin turned aside 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
The islanders grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but Sorokin couldn't make it stick as Warren Foegele jammed home a rebound a few minutes later to tie it up, before Brady Tkachuk did the same thing with just 13 seconds left in regulation. Sorokin has given up three goals or fewer in seven of eight starts since the Olympic break, going 5-3-0 over that stretch with a 2.76 GAA and .902 save percentage.
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