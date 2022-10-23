Sorokin made 21 saves Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The Bolts were opportunistic all night long, forcing giveaways and breakdowns that quickly ended up on tape and behind him. Despite this, he kept his team in the game and the Isles were within a goal until 14:08 of the third. Sorokin is now 1-3-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .908 save percentage.