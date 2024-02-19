Sorokin stopped 32 shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Islanders took a 4-1 lead early in the second period, but the Blueshirts rallied back with the help of three power-play goals to force OT, including two in the final five minutes of the third. Sorokin then watched Noah Dobson cough up the puck to Artemi Panarin moments after the opening faceoff of OT, leading to the game-winner. Sorokin has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 3-1-3 while allowing 20 goals on 218 shots (.908 save percentage.)