Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Will start final game of road trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will start in Detroit on Thursday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday on Tuesday.
Sorokin is getting the night off Tuesday, as David Rittich will be between the pipes in Dallas. Head coach Patrick Roy confirmed that Sorokin will get the start in the final game of the Islanders' road trip, which concludes Thursday in Detroit. The Russian netminder has cleaned up his game lately, delivering a 4-1-1 record, .931 save percentage and 1.96 GAA across his last six appearances.
