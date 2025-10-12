Sorokin will be the Islanders' starting netminder for Monday's contest against the Jets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Sunday.

It was an early call for the Islanders well over 24 hours from puck drop: Sorokin will get another chance in net Monday. The 30-year-old has allowed four goals in both of his starts this season, losing both. He'll have another chance to get his first win of the season, but a high-flying Jets offense with seven goals in the opening two games will present a tough task on the other side.