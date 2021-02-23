Sorokin will get a start Saturday or Sunday versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz let the cat out of the bag Monday when he stated that Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov will split the games versus the Penguins. Sorokin has played better with each start this season, but it will be hard to outperform the shutout he had versus the Sabres in his last start.