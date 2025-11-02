Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Will start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin will get the start for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin is backing up David Rittich Sunday, but Islanders head coach Patrick Roy volunteered that Sorokin would be the one between the pipes for his squad against the Bruins on Tuesday. The 30-year-old has not been his usual self so far this season, posting just a 3-4-1 record, 3.40 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The Bruins will enter that game fresh, off since Saturday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
