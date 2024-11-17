Sorokin made 24 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Isles held the lead early in the third period but Sorokin couldn't make it stick, giving up two goals in the final frame. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in six straight starts to begin the month of November, going 2-2-2 with a 3.43 GAA and .900 save percentage.