Sorokin turned aside 28 of 31 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Sorokin was sitting on a 3-1 lead late in the second period, but a pair of Anders Bjork goals forced overtime and Bjork beat Sorokin again in the shootout for the decisive tally. The Buffalo rally extended Sorokin's winless skid to three games (0-2-1). Sorokin owns a 12-6-1 record on the year with a 2.19 GAA and .918 save percentage.