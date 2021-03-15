Sorokin turned aside 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory against New Jersey on Sunday.

Sorokin upped his winning streak to six games with Saturday's performance, which included a pair of critical shootout stops on New Jersey's Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. The 25-year-old rookie improved to 6-2-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .906 save percentage. Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov provide the Islanders with a formidable 1-2 punch the rest of the way and both will be high-end streamers for fantasy managers.