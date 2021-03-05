Sorokin made 16 saves Thursday in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

Sorokin's shutout streak ended at 143:08 when Taylor Hall slammed home a rebound in the second period. The streak is the third-longest stretch by a rookie twine tender in Isles' history. Sorokin started the season slowly, but has won three straight and shown off the elite skills that made him one of the best goalie prospects in hockey the last few years. His fantasy role could continue to grow if he keeps up his strong play.