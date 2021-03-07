Sorokin turned aside 24 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The rookie took a shutout into the third period before finally getting solved by Buffalo, so Sorokin had to settle for his fourth consecutive victory. He's been alternating starts with Semyon Varlamov since the end of February, although the Isles did have two back-to-back sets during that time, and Sorokin's 2.14 GAA and .911 save percentage have been worthy of an uptick in his workload.