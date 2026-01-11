Sorokin stopped 33 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Sorokin was tested pretty heavily once again, but the Islanders were able to answer each of the Wild's goals. Simon Holmstrom secured the win for the Isles at 1:34 of overtime, giving Sorokin his second victory in a row since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 14-10-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 26 starts. Those are his best marks in three years, and he has helped guide the Islanders to second in the Metropolitan Division. Sorokin is likely to get the nod again Tuesday in Winnipeg.