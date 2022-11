Sorokin turned aside 30 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over the host Maple Leafs.

Facing the first seven shots of the game, Sorokin held the quick-starting Maple Leafs in check until the Islanders' skaters responded with Noah Dobson's game-opening goal. The 27-year-old netminder yielded two second-period goals, but blanked the Maple Leafs the rest of the way, improving to 8-5-0. The win snapped the Islanders' two-game losing streak and ended a four-game skid to the Maple Leafs.