Sorokin turned aside 39 of 42 shots Thursday as the lackadaisical Islanders suffered a 4-1 loss to the Devils.
Sorokin, who earned the start following a five-day rest, faced a Devils squad that entered the matchup with just eight goals. Sorokin was busy early, making 15 saves before the Islanders' skaters registered a shot on goal. Of the Devils' nine first-period scoring chances, Sorokin went post-to-post to deny Tomas Tatar during a power play. He was one of the Islanders' few effective players Thursday.
