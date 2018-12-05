Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Won't break KHL deal

Sorokin won't leave CSKA Moscow prior to the completion of his current contract which runs out following the 2019-20 campaign, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Sorokin has been considered the netminder of the future for the Isles since he was drafted by the club in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft, but it appears the New York faithful will have to wait a while to see him make the jump to the NHL. The 23-year-old is 15-3-3 with a 1.19 GAA in 22 games for CSKA this season and hasn't posted a GAA above two since 2014-15 with Novokuznetsk.