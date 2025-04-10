Sorokin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's home game against the Rangers, NHL.com reports.
Sorokin sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Predators, and head coach Patrick Roy said Thursday that the netminder doesn't have a timetable to return. The Islanders have just four games remaining on their regular-season schedule following Thursday's matchup, so it's unclear whether Sorokin will return to game action before the end of the regular season. Marcus Hogberg will likely serve as the Islanders' primary netminder in Sorokin's absence, while Tristan Lennox will be available as a backup.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Suffering from lower-body injury•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Absent from practice Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Between pipes in Music City•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Wins but gives up historic goal•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting vs. Caps•