The Islanders announced Monday that Sorokin has a "small nagging issue" and will be sidelined through the league's holiday break to rest.

Sorokin began the month of December on a five-game winning streak, but he's gone 0-2-0 with a 3.15 GAA and .880 save percentage over his last two starts. He rested in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against Buffalo and will sit out Tuesday's game against the Devils due to his minor injury. However, he's expected to return to action following the holiday break. David Rittich seems likely to draw the start against New Jersey, while Marcus Hogberg was recalled on emergency conditions Monday.