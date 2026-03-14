Sorokin allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

All three goals against came in the first period. Sorokin was steady after that, but the Islanders weren't able to pull off another comeback win. Sorokin has gone 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed on 116 shots over four contests in March. The 30-year-old is down to 24-15-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 41 appearances this season. David Rittich will play Saturday versus the Flames, but Sorokin should be back between the pipes for a favorable matchup Tuesday in Toronto.