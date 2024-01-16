Sorokin lasted only two periods, making 29 saves, in Monday's 5-0 loss to Minnesota.

Sorokin surrendered three goals on 32 shots over a span of two periods before eventually being relieved in net by Kenneth Appleby. Mats Zucarello scored early in the first period on a wrist shot from the top of the circle and that proved to be the game winner. The Islanders skaters did not provide any offensive support as Marc-Andre Fleury was able to turn away all shots for his 74th shutout of his career. This was the 11th straight start for Sorokin but his streak may end as they play the Jets on Tuesday in a back-to-back game.