Sorokin turned away 20 of 23 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

While Sorokin didn't bring his best stuff in Saturday's clash, he was also left on an island by his offense, which was kept off the scoreboard for the first time this season. Outside a rough second period, the 31-year-old Sorokin kept the Isles' net tidy. Overall, he now holds a 6-4-0 record, a 2.41 GAA, one shutout and a .911 save percentage across 10 appearances this season. Despite alternating results over his past four contests, Sorokin remains a clear No. 1 fantasy option between the pipes due to his expected workload and proven success over numerous full seasons. His next opportunity to bounce back is Thursday against the reigning Stanley Cup champs.