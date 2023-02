Sorokin stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

The three goals against came in a span of 5:34 during the second period. Sorokin's personal winning streak ended at three games with this loss, which dropped him to 20-18-5 on the season. He's also recorded a 2.41 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 45 outings as one of the best netminders in the league. The Islanders begin a two-game road trip Sunday in Winnipeg.