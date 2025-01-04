Per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com, George (upper body) is day-to-day, coach Patrick Roy said Saturday.
George was in concussion protocol after receiving an elbow to his head, courtesy of Max Domi on Thursday. George will be replaced by Dennis Cholowski on Sunday when the Islanders face Boston. George has one goal, four assists and 30 blocked shots in 25 games.
